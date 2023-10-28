ATHENS — Talented Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won’t be playing for the Bulldogs on Saturday as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. But he was able to make the trip down to Jacksonville with the team.

Bowers was spotted on the sidelines prior to the start of Georgia’s game against Florida.

Bowers injured his ankle in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. He had tightrope surgery on Oct. 16.

Head coach Kirby Smart declined to provide a timeline on a potential timeline for Bowers and a possible return. Traditionally, it takes four to six weeks to recover from the surgery Bowers had.

Right tackle Amarius Mims is dressed out for Georgia after having missed the last four games with the same injury.

With Bowers not playing, Georgia will have Oscar Delp, Lawosn Luckie and Pearce Spurlin available at tight end. Delp is expected to take Bowers’ spot in the starting line up.

“I think being around Darnell and Brock last year was a great learning tool for him because from the side of being a Y and a physical blocker,” Smart said this week. “He got to see Darnell and be around Darnell, and he got to see Brock do the things he’s done. His growth has been good. I don’t know that if he didn’t have those two he would be where he is because those two demanded that he do things right in order to get on the field. He had to earn the right to play, and he’s earned that by how he’s practiced and how he’s playing.”

Bowers has been Georgia’s leading receiver to this point, as he has 41 receptions, 567 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Delp has 13 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Smart had cautioned against the idea that one play would replace Bowers, as the Bulldogs have a number of players it can turn to generate points.

“You know, the plays that you design — guys, y’all think of them as ‘Brock Plays.’ There are a lot of positions that can be in those spots,” Smart said. “Delp could be in those spots, Dom could be in those spots, Dillon Bell could be in those spots, Marcus Rosemy could be in those spots. Our offense is not built around, like, one person doing one thing. It’s built around plug in and you can do it in 10 personnel, you can do it in 11 personnel, you can do it in 13 personnel. I think every offense that’s a good offense is that way because if you limit yourself to just one player — I mean, we’ve had scenarios and catastrophe plans that are like, ‘What if this happens in a game? What is our answer?’ We went immediately to that answer and said these are the things we have to do.”

After the Florida game, Georgia hosts Missouri and Ole Miss before traveling to Tennessee on Nov. 18.

The game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.