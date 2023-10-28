JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on the Flordia Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the score, analysis and injury news.

Georgia enters the game with a 7-0 record, while rival Florida is 5-2. The Bulldogs won last year’s matchup 42-20.

Georgia football-Florida live updates, score analysis for Week 9 game

12:30 p.m. ET: While the off week helped Georgia recover, there will still be plenty of eyes on the team’s injury situation entering Saturday’s game against Florida.

Georgia won’t have Brock Bowers, as he is still recovering from ankle surgery following the team’s win over Vanderbilt. Head coach Kirby Smart was unsure if the star tight end, and Georgia’s leading receiver, would travel with the team to Florida for support.

“We haven’t made the decision yet,” Smart said on Wednesday. “We’ll make that decision, you know, based on who is traveling and how many we can travel, what our numbers look like at each position. We have some decisions to make on all of that. We don’t have to make that decision right now.”

Without Bowers, Oscar Delp will step in as the team’s starting tight end. He has 16 receptions for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

The other big position of interest comes at right tackle. Amarius Mims has missed the last four games, while Xavier Truss left the Vanderbilt game with an ankle injury. Freshman Monroe Freeling stepped in for Truss and if both players were unable to play, Freeling would start.

Mims and Truss both made progress this week. With Mims, conditioning might be the biggest issue and it would not be a surprise to see him play but also rotate at the position.

“Yeah, both guys have been able to take some reps and work,” Smart said on Wednesday. “Xavier is probably ahead of Mims, which is what we expected, but I was really pleased with Mims. He pushed really hard today and got out there, got some work in. And Truss has been out there both days.”

Truss can play either right tackle or left guard. Dylan Fairchild has been the team’s starting left guard the last four games with Mims out.

At running back, Georgia is expected to have Kendall Milton back after he exited the Vanderbilt game. He has been dealing with a lingering knee injury but he did practice this past week. Expect Daijun Edwards still to be Georgia’s top option at the position, as he ran for 146 yards against Vanderbilt.

Georgia football-Florida injury report for Week 9 game

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable

Xavier Truss, ankle --probable

Kendall Milton, knee -- probable

Ladd McConkey, back -- probable

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 9 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be broadcasting the game.