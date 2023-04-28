Broderick Jones will honor Devin Willock in touching way as member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jones told reporters at his introductory press conference that he would be wearing the No. 77 jersey. In doing so he will be honoring his former teammate Devin Willock, who died in a car accident on Jan. 15.

The Pittsburgh Steelers felt so confident in Broderick Jones they traded up to get him. On Friday, Jones shared part of the reason why he was such a coveted person in this year’s draft.

No offensive lineman enters the NFL with fewer career starts than Jones. But he was also an instrumental piece on Georgia’s last two championship teams and someone who made the program better.

“Every day at the end of practice, he was the first one to come running up to me, get right in front of you and just sit there and listen to every word,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Jones on Thursday. “God, this guy has great energy, great juice. I remember watching his high school basketball games there in Atlanta. He’s got a great momma and some great sisters. It’s going to be a big night for him.”

The Steelers got to see Jones at Georgia’s Pro Day, as they sent head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan to Athens to see Jones work out.

Jones was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the 2023 NFL Draft but there’s a good chance he ends up outperforming his draft spot. And he’ll do so while honoring Willock.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation