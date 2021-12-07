Former UGA player named Oregon’s interim football coach
Former UGA football player Bryan McClendon is the interim head coach at Oregon.
That move came after Mario Cristobal left Oregon on Monday to become the new coach at Miami.
McClendon, 37, has served as Oregon’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons.
Ironically, it won’t be the first time that McClendon has served in the interim’s role. McClendon was a longtime assistant at his alma mater under Mark Richt, and when Richt was terminated in 2015, McClendon was in charge of the Bulldogs for the TaxSlayer Bowl, won by Georgia over Penn State.
McClendon’s next stop was at South Carolina, where his primary role was co-offensive coordinator for two seasons. Then-coach Will Muschamp relieved McClendon of his play calling duties after the 2019 season, and McClendon quickly found work at Oregon.
As a player, McClendon was a wide receiver at UGA from 2002 to 2005, and his father is former Bulldogs great Willie McClendon.
UGA News
- Former UGA player named Oregon’s interim football coach
- Georgia football will face Heisman Trophy finalist in Orange Bowl, SEC defenders snubbed
- Everything Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett have said about the Georgia quarterback position after losing to Alabama
- Jake Fromm could make first NFL start
- Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs enter College Football Playoff mode