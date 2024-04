ATHENS — Georgia has its first real shock of the April transfer window, as defensive tackle Christen Miller announced that he would be putting his name into the transfer portal.

Miller will have three years of eligibility remaining. Miller dealt with a knee injury for part of the spring but was expected to be a big part of the Georgia defensive line this fall. Miller will not be able to transfer within the SEC.

Miller becomes the third Georgia player to enter the transfer portal this spring, joining running back Andrew Paul and wide receiver Tyler Williams. Williams announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring to Minnestoa.

Georgia football players in the transfer portal

Outside linebacker Darris Smith -- Transferred to Missouri

Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson -- Transferred to SMU

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff -- Transferred to Kentucky

Wide receiver Jackson Meeks -- Transferred to Syracuse

Offensive tackle Austin Blaske -- Transferred to North Carolina

Outside linebacker CJ Madden -- Transferred to Purdue

Kicker Jared Zirkel -- Transferred to Texas A&M

Cornerback Nyland Green -- Transferred to Purdue

Wide receiver Mekhi Mews -- Transferred to Houston

Linebacker EJ Lightsey -- Transferred to Georgia Tech

Linebacker Xavian Sorey -- Transferred to Arkansas

Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes -- Transferred to Syracuse

Offensive lineman Aliou Bah -- Transferred to Maryland

Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. -- Transferred to Florida State

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- Transferred to Kentucky

Cornerback AJ Harris -- Transferred to Penn State

Offensive lineman Joshua Miller -- Transferred to Syracuse

Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette -- Transferred to Purdue

Wide receiver CJ Smith -- Transferred to Purdue

Offensive lineman Chad Lindberg -- -- Transferred to Rice

Running back Andrew Paul

Wide receiver Tyler Williams -- Transferred to Minnesota

Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys -- committed to Georgia

UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner -- committed to Georgia

South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod -- committed to Georgia

Miami wide receiver Colbie Young -- committed to Georgia

Florida running back Trevor Etienne -- committed to Georgia

USC wide receiver Michael Jackson -- committed to Georgia