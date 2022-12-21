Gabe Harris Jr.: What you need to know about this high-motor edge

ATHENS — Gabe Harris is home, and he will soon be officially signed with the Georgia Bulldogs after some recent early work with the team and looking forward to the spring semester. It has been somewhat of an incredible journey for Harris, a 6-foot-4, 254-pound fire-breathing edge who has been one of the nine early enrollees practicing with the team during the initial bowl prep.

Harris felt a fit for the UGA culture the first time he watched a game at Sanford Stadium in 2021, after Coach Kirby Smart challenged fans to turn out early for a noon kickoff against a Top 10 Arkansas team. Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson would say it was as loud of an environment as he had ever heard, and the eventual national champions poured it on that day in a 37-0 win. “That’s when I already knew that it was where I wanted to be,” said Harris, who became a silent commitment five months later leading up to his public announcement on April 17, the day after he attended G-Day. Harris had fully connected with Smart and his Bulldogs staff by then, sharing the same home region in South Georgia. “He even knew where my mom was from,” Harris told Jeff Sentell during his recruitment. “His parents used to stay in a town called Two Egg. That’s not too far from where my Mom grew up in Marianna. They have a connection as well. “It is a big world, but it is a small world at the same time. We all have that same connection.”

Harris will have more football challenges ahead with the Bulldogs as he works to find his way on the field, but he has already proven his passion for the game and ability to handle adversity. “I’m still blessed and still getting to do what I want to do and that’s play football,” Harris said, sounding more like a current Georgia football player than a future one. “I’ve been able to put everything behind me and just focus on the present.” Breaking down Gabe Harris • Height/weight: 6-4, 254 • School: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. • Early enrollee: Yes.

• High school honors: TD Club of Atlanta preseason all-star team • Sentell’s Intel on Harris: The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has seen his rankings soar this fall after his transfer to gain eligibility in the state of Florida. The Thomasville native wasn’t eligible at Valdosta and he’s made a quantum leap in his game over the last year. He’s ranked as an EDGE but could play as a 5-tech at UGA. He’s got that proper blend of athleticism, motor, nastiness and physicality that Tray Scott and Kirby Smart want. Highlights

