Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 6: Georgia continues to separate itself from the rest of college football

The Georgia football team made another statement on Saturday with an emphatic 37-0 win over Arkansas. The Bulldogs continue to rank high in the Coaches Poll, as they remain at No. 2 in the rankings, behind a similarly impressive Alabama team that stomped Ole Miss. The gap between Georgia, Alabama and the rest of college football seems to be quite wide, as another four top-10 teams lost on Saturday.

“Yeah, you’re either elite or you’re not,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve had what I think are elite performances. I thought today’s was special.” Following Oregon’s loss, there is a new top-5 with Iowa coming in at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4 and Oklahoma at No. 5. Iowa and Penn State will play each other this week. Georgia’s schedule doesn’t get any easier after the win over now No. 16 Arkansas, as the Bulldogs travel to No. 19 Auburn this coming Saturday. Georgia’s next three opponents are ranked, as Kentucky comes in at No. 14 and Florida is No. 18.

While the win over Arkansas was impressive, Smart isn’t going to let his team let up. Not with what is at stake this season. “We’re going to tell them next week that they ain’t played nobody,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep preaching to get better and grow. We’re not where we need to be but as long as they’re buying in, because we’ve got this really good vibe on our team of complementary football.” Georgia and Auburn kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 below. Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 6

1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Iowa 4. Penn State 5. Oklahoma 6. Cincinnati