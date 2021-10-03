(8) Arkansas
0
Final
37
(2) Georgia
  • Tennessee
    62
    Final
    Missouri
    24
    (12) Ole Miss
    21
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    42
    Troy
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    23
  • (10) Florida
    10
    4th QTR
    12:17
    Kentucky
    13
    Mississippi State
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (15) Texas A&M
    13
    Connecticut
    9
    2nd QTR
    8:56
    Vanderbilt
    10
    (22) Auburn
    Sun, 10/3 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    LSU
Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network announced for week 6 game against Auburn

Georgia football-Auburn-game time-tv network
Georgia tailback Zamir White (right) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end John Fitzpatrick as the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia picked up a dominant 37-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Georgia crowd was impressive, especially given the noon start.

A game time for Georgia’s next game was announced following the win, as Georgia and Auburn will play at 3:30 on CBS.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start on Saturday, jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead against the Razorbacks. Arkansas came into the game as the No. 8 team in the country.

But Georgia showed there was a wide gulf between the two teams. The No. 2 Bulldogs clearly demonstrated why they’re one of the best teams in the country.

“We were patient today, but aggressive,” Smart said. “That’s hard to beat. That’s hard to be in football, but we were patient and aggressive and I think that’s important. We preach that every week, one series at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.

Georgia beat Auburn 27-6 last season when the two teams met in Athens. Stetson Bennett was the quarterback that day for Georgia and may be called on to do so again. JT Daniels missed the game against Arkansas with a grade 1 lat strain.

Smart update the status of Daniels, noting the frustration the quarterback had by not being able to play.

“It’ll be based upon pregame next game too,” Smart said. “So go ahead and write that down. It’s going to be based on the pregame next week to see if he’s ready to go.”

Auburn took on LSU on Saturday.

Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Date: Oct. 9

Place: Auburn, Ala.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

