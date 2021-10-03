Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network announced for week 6 game against Auburn

A game time for Georgia’s next game was announced following the win, as Georgia and Auburn will play at 3:30 on CBS.

Georgia picked up a dominant 37-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Georgia crowd was impressive, especially given the noon start.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start on Saturday, jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead against the Razorbacks. Arkansas came into the game as the No. 8 team in the country.

But Georgia showed there was a wide gulf between the two teams. The No. 2 Bulldogs clearly demonstrated why they’re one of the best teams in the country.

“We were patient today, but aggressive,” Smart said. “That’s hard to beat. That’s hard to be in football, but we were patient and aggressive and I think that’s important. We preach that every week, one series at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.

Georgia beat Auburn 27-6 last season when the two teams met in Athens. Stetson Bennett was the quarterback that day for Georgia and may be called on to do so again. JT Daniels missed the game against Arkansas with a grade 1 lat strain.

Smart update the status of Daniels, noting the frustration the quarterback had by not being able to play.

“It’ll be based upon pregame next game too,” Smart said. “So go ahead and write that down. It’s going to be based on the pregame next week to see if he’s ready to go.”