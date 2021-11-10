College Football Playoff rankings week 12: Georgia maintains No. 1 spot as new team moves into top 4
For the second consecutive week, there was little doubt that Georgia would maintain the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs dominated Missouri 43-6 at home.
Following Michigan State’s loss to Purdue, there were new teams in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. Oregon moved up to No. 3 with Ohio State sliding in at No. 4. Alabama remained at No. 2, even with the narrow home win over LSU.
The Bulldogs will play their final SEC game of the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Led by first-year coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers have one of the top offenses in the SEC as they average over 38 points per game. To date, it is the highest-scoring offense Georgia will have played so far this season. The Volunteers also upset Kentucky last week, winning 45-42 on the road.
Add in a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd and some colder weather and this game should present a challenge for Georgia. But head coach Kirby Smart is not at all worried about the outside noise that comes with this game.
“We don’t control outside factors,” Smart said. “The best football teams hunt, and when you go hunting you’re not worried about the weather. If you’re worried about the weather you’re doing the wrong kind of hunting. So for us, we’re looking at it as we want to play a game, and the outside factors are nothing but distractions.
“They’re for people that want to find excuses and find reasons that they can’t play well and won’t play well, they can look to the weather.”
If you’re into comparative scores, Alabama beat Tennessee 52-24 earlier this season, though that game was played in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Georgia-Tennessee game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and CBS will broadcast the game.
To see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11, see below.
College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings: Week 11
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- NC State
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
- Iowa
- Pitt
- San Diego State
- UTSA
- Utah
- Arkansas
