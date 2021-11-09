On the Beat: Tennessee football expert gives 5 keys for Vols’ upset over Georgia

ATHENS — Tennessee might have the hottest offense in the SEC, but the Vols have not been exposed to a defensive front like Georgia will put on the field at Neyland Stadium. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are three-touchdown favorites to derail the Vols and their fast-strike offense, which leads the nation in snaps per minute and is second in scoring rate. The border-state rivals kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS) with Georgia on the brink of history, looking to close out what would be the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1982.

Jimmy Hyams, a four-time Tennessee Writer of the Year and the Sports Director at Cumulus Knoxville, joined the “On The Beat” Show on Monday night to share this thoughts on Georgia and Tennessee. Along the way, Hyams — who has more than 30 years of experience covering the SEC — shared his keys to a Tennessee upset. “I don’t see Tennessee winning the game,” Hyams said, " but I do think they could make it interesting and hang with Georgia for a while.”

Tennessee keys to upset, per Hyams: 1. “They’ve got to be able to hit some splash plays against Georgia’s defense by catching them off guard, catching them in a matchup problem.” 2. “They have to contain the run game to make Stetson Bennett beat them … if Georgia runs for 200 yards, they’ve got no chance.”