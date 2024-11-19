Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2332 (November 19, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides his own take on SEC teams not wanting to play in the conference championship.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart declines comment on emerging SEC championship controversy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the growing sense that it might be a bad thing to play in the SEC championship game ahead of this week’s CFP top 25, which will be released tonight.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s response to a much-discussed call by the officials in Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee and offer a potentially positive injury update on wide receiver Dillon Bell.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the potential for upsets over the final two weeks of the regular season.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.