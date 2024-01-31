For most Georgia players, the 2023 season did not end how they envisioned it. That was doubly true for outside linebacker Damon Wilson.

The rising sophomore missed the Orange Bowl win over Florida State after having minor knee surgery. It was a minor setback for someone who expects to have a major breakthrough for Georgia in 2024.

“I got a great opportunity,” Wilson said following the Orange Bowl. “I’m going to make it happen no matter what. There’s an opportunity and I’m going to take it.”

Wilson was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 signing class for the Georgia Bulldogs, as Georgia beat out Ohio State to land the star pass rusher.

In his freshman season, Wilson played sparingly. He finished with 4 tackles and 0.5 sack while appearing in 12 games. A big reason Wilson feels he didn’t play more helps explain what Wilson wants to work on this offseason.

“My size and being able to stop the run,” Wilson said. “The pass rush doesn’t happen if you don’t stop the run.”

Wilson, who said he was at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds during the Orange Bowl, hopes to play closer to 245 pounds for the coming season. Wilson expects to be fully healthy for the start of spring practice, which is likely to begin in mid-March.

Georgia has also seen plenty of turnover at the outside linebacker this offseason. Gone is Marvin Jones Jr., CJ Madden and Darris Smith, who were all older and more established than Wilson. They’ve all found new homes via the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs do bring back Chaz Chambliss and are expected to get Mykel Williams more snaps at outside linebacker next season. Williams, with Wilson out against Florida State, added another sack and forced fumble.

But Wilson himself senses he’s got a chance to play a much bigger role for the Bulldogs in 2024. In part because of some of those former Georgia outside linebackers.

“They helped me. They really helped me get to where I need to be,” Wilson said. “Coach (Chidera Uzo-)Diribe, coach (Jarvis) Jones. I learned so much.”

Georgia needs more production from its outside linebacker room in 2024. It’s a younger room, as Georgia will be counting on Wilson, along with Samuel M’Pemba and Gabe Harris.

The Bulldogs signed only Quintavius Johnson in the 2024 signing cycle, further making it clear how much Georgia needs Wilson to make serious progress next season.

“I really like the guys that we have. I think that there’s a lot of ability in that room, guys that are going to step up,” defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “When there’s opportunity to step up, the guys who take advantage of it, they’ll be the ones that are out there, as far as moving forward.”