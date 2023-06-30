David Pollack among those laid off by ESPN
David Pollack will not be on the College GameDay set this fall. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Pollack is among those who have been laid off by ESPN.
Pollack joined the College GameDay team in 2011. He had become a regular on a variety of ESPN programs, including SportsCenter, the College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Show and the College Football Playoff.
Even with his College GameDay duties, Pollack had been a fixture on the sidelines at Georgia games over the years. He will no doubt continue to be seen in and around the Georgia program given his stature.
Pollack was not the only marquee name to be laid off on Friday, as Steve Young, Todd McShay, Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose were among those who also lost their jobs on Friday. ESPN was expected to lay off around 20 on-air personalities on Friday in a cost-cutting measure.
UGA News
