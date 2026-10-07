Morning, y’all!

There are a wealth of storylines heading into Georgia’s showdown at Alabama this Saturday.

How will Georgia fare in its first big-time, ranked marquee matchup? Can it get its first win in Tuscaloosa in nearly 20 years? And, how will the Bulldogs’ defense handle Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell?

On that last point, in his story Tuesday, my coworker Connor Riley brought up a good counterpoint: Let’s not forget Alabama will have to handle Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is having a great season as well.

More on that:

Russell has undoubtedly been one of the stories of the season in college football, but he alone shouldn’t cloud how well Stockton has played to this point.

Stockton actually has more touchdown passes to this point in the season than Russell, with Stockton holding a 13-11 advantage. Russell also has more turnovers, four, than Stockton, who has just one interception on his ledger.

Saturday will be the biggest game of Russell’s career in what will be his sixth collegiate start.

For Stockton, he’s played in plenty of bigger games. It’s why his teammates have such great confidence in what he brings into a Top 10 matchup.

“He always goes out there and the way he prepares, I wouldn’t go to war with anybody else in America,” Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene said. “I truly believe that. You know, just the way I see the guy prepare day in and day out for these moments and these games like that. So, yeah, I’m really just happy I get to block for a guy like that for sure.”

Stockton has twice previously started against Alabama, both times last season. Neither were specular statistical efforts, as he failed to top 200 passing yards in either contest.

The second of those two games, the SEC championship, did see Stockton throw three touchdown passes as he led Georgia to a 28-7 win over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama had an eventual first-round pick on the other side in quarterback Ty Simpson. Yet Stockton emerged victorious, in no small part to the way the entire Georgia team played.

“That’s last year’s team, this is this year’s team, for sure,” Greene said. “We don’t really dwell on the past or anything. Just get ready for this game.”

Stockton likely won’t have his full complement of weapons against the Crimson Tide, as neither Isiah Canion nor Thomas Blackshear seem likely to play.

But the Georgia quarterback won’t just be showing up to a gunfight with a bunch of dull knives. Talyn Taylor had a breakout game against Oklahoma and should have plenty of motivation against the Crimson Tide. Craig Dandridge and Landon Roldan both have had explosive plays in recent SEC wins.

The tight end room could really have a chance to shine on Saturday. The room played well against Vanderbilt, turning six total touches into 81 yards and two touchdowns. That the Bulldogs can rotate between Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Jaden Reddell should only help Stockton. Specifically in the red zone, where Stockton has normally been excellent.

After ranking fourth nationally in red zone touchdown percentage last season, the Bulldogs are up to third this season.

Stockton may not be the explosive playmaker Russell has been for Alabama, but the Georgia quarterback is at his best when the field gets tight.

Read Connor’s full story here.

I couldn’t resist looking through our photos to find the best ones of Stockton in Georgia’s SEC title game rematch against Alabama last season:

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out of the pocket as he looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against Alabama in their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) drives for extra yardage on a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Keon Keeley (31) during the first half of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Alabama coach DeBoer expects Georgia ‘to come out swinging’

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will be looking for a fast start when his teams takes the field against Georgia.

The battle for SEC supremacy is scheduled to kick off 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide have combined to win six of the past seven SEC championship games and 11 of the past 12, facing one another on four of those occasions.

DeBoer is 2-1 against Kirby Smart in previous meetings, splitting last season’s matchups with a 24-21 win in the regular-season in Athens that ended UGA’s school-record 33-game home win streak and a 28-7 loss in the SEC championship game.

“We’ve seen Gunner Stockton now a number of times, but he keeps getting better,” DeBoer said at his news conference in Tuscaloosa this week. “There’s, I think, probably more familiarity, and that’s us with them, and them with us, too.”

One thing DeBoer has taken note of about this season’s Georgia team is the Bulldogs’ first quarter dominance, as UGA has outscored its previous five opponents by a 70-7 margin the in the first quarter of games.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Trivia time

Which record did kicker Peyton Woodring break in Georgia’s win vs. Oklahoma?

Georgia won’t ‘back down’ from Alabama challenge

Georgia defensive tackle Elijah Griffin left no doubt about his team’s mindset as they prepare for an epic showdown at Alabama.

“We’re super excited, because we don’t back down from any challenges,” Griffin said on Tuesday. “We run to the storm, we don’t run away from it. We’re definitely 100 percent ready in my opinion.”

To Griffin’s point about running toward a storm, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical rainstorm in the Gulf that could turn into a hurricane and bring threatening weather to Tuscaloosa by Saturday.

UGA coach Kirby Smart said Monday his staff would continue to monitor and assess the situation.

“Weather, obviously can be a factor,” Smart said.

Griffin said the Georgia defensive line looks to be a factor in the game, as well.

“We want to execute and play our best game as a team,” Griffin said. “As long as we worry about us, we’ll get the job done.”

Griffin, a 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, came out of Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep as a 5-star prospect rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Griffin’s 105 snaps this season are the most among the Bulldogs’ interior defensive linemen.

Griffin’s run defense grade (68.0) — per PFF — has left something to be desired, as it ranks ninth among Georgia’s defensive starters.

The sophomore said he understands his role and expects to continue to improve and produce more.

“I haven’t played my best,” Griffin said. “I feel like I haven’t played bad, but there’s still more work to be done.”

Griffin understands the game between the two SEC superpowers will be under the microscope.

“Everybody treats it like the Super Bowl, which I can understand, it makes sense, it’s a rivalry,” Griffin said. “We try to listen to the noise, but you’ve just got to shut it off, and at the end of the day, we’ve got to do what we do.”

Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) reacts as Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) attempts a pass during their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) fights the block of Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) and Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) as Griffin pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Woodring broke an SEC record with 201 consecutive PATs made