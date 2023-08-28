clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish in the preseason. This is the fourth installment in a series after a weekend in which all of DawgNation noticed the preseason predictions for the ESPN “College Gameday” crew.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as the worldwide leader gave the ‘Dawgs some unanimous juice as they were forecast to take a back seat to Alabama during the upcoming season.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which teams will make the college football playoffs for the 2023 season?

Brandon Adams: Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Texas

The LSU Tigers offense lines up against the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 50-30. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “UGA is simply the best team, so that’s an easy answer. LSU, in addition to being the reigning SEC West champs, was also among the biggest winners from the transfer portal this offseason. Michigan makes it because Ohio State is too soft to beat them, and the Longhorns get the nod because Texas might… actually… be back – or at least good enough to feast on a weak Big 12.”

Mike Griffith: Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, USC

Warren Brinson #97 of the Georgia Bulldogs attempts to block a pass by J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of the game in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images/TNS) (Mark Brown/McClatchy Tribune)

Why: “USC has the best QB in the nation (which is why UGA tried to get him to transfer) and Michigan brings back a ton of talent. Florida State is on the rise and Georgia will evolve into a CFP team as the season progresses.”

Connor Riley: Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Clemson

Georgia beat Clemson 10-3 to open the 2021 season. (Rob Davis/UGA) (Rob Davis/Dawgnation)

Why: “I think Georgia has the schedule and talent. Michigan gets Ohio State at home and I want to see Penn State before I believe them. Washington is the most balanced PAC-12 team and Clemson still has a talent edge over the ACC.

Jeff Sentell: Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan

5-star Georgia signee Marvin Jones, Jr. was in attendance for the big 34-11 win against Michigan in The Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. on December 31, 2021. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Why: “Georgia and Michigan have the deepest rosters in all of college football. They should combine for 30 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seminoles have the right pieces on both sides of the ball, the skill spots especially and feast on a weak ACC. I can see a one-loss LSU sneaking into the playoff with late momentum over a horde of unhappy Alabama and Ohio State fans.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

Which four teams do you see making the college football playoffs?

We’d love to see your thoughts in the comment section below.

Cover 4 on Georgia football: The DawgNation staff predictions for the …
