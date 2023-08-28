DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish in the preseason. This is the fourth installment in a series after a weekend in which all of DawgNation noticed the preseason predictions for the ESPN “College Gameday” crew.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as the worldwide leader gave the ‘Dawgs some unanimous juice as they were forecast to take a back seat to Alabama during the upcoming season.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which teams will make the college football playoffs for the 2023 season?