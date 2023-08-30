clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of season preview posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions.

The DawgNation team is back with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish in the preseason.

This is the fifth installment in a series with the Bulldogs set to open the season at 6 p.m. Saturday against UT-Martin. These takes are designed to come out as quickly as that familiar wonderful feeling will return as everyone crosses the Clarke County line this week on their way to watch the Bulldogs play.

Finally. Back again.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

What is the most important position battle to watch heading into the season?

Brandon Adams: Inside linebacker

112721 Atlanta: Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey (right) helps gang tackle Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason during the 4th quarter for a short gain during a 45-0 shut out over Georgia Tech in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “This isn’t technically an open position because a healthy Smael Mondon would be an unquestioned starter, but to begin the season, there will be snaps to be had for someone. I’m curious to see who benefits from them.”

Mike Griffith: Outside linebacker

Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (7) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Dawgnation)

Why: “Nolan Smith left big shoes to fill, and while Chaz Chambliss is the most experienced returning at the position, there are several young lions capable and ready to roar.”

Connor Riley: Cornerback

(Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Why: “This spot got a lot more interesting with the injury to Kamari Lassiter. Early indications are he’ll be fine for the start of the season, but the injury gives Georgia a chance to see more from Daylen Everette, Nyland Green and Julian Humphrey as they compete to replace Kelee Ringo.

Jeff Sentell: The running back position

Georgia running back Andrew Paul (3) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Dawgnation)

Why: “The staff knows what vets Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton can do. The preseason was to gauge how quickly word might spread that Andrew Paul has bounced back to show he can be the bell cow if called upon. That answer has come through loud and clear. The bonus has been the reports regarding Cash Jones. He can be a true third-down option in SEC play. That’s added more juice to the RB room. Not just depth.”

What position battle have you been paying the most attention to during fall camp?

We’d love to see your thoughts in the comment section below.

