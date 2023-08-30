DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of season preview posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions.

The DawgNation team is back with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish in the preseason.

This is the fifth installment in a series with the Bulldogs set to open the season at 6 p.m. Saturday against UT-Martin. These takes are designed to come out as quickly as that familiar wonderful feeling will return as everyone crosses the Clarke County line this week on their way to watch the Bulldogs play.

Finally. Back again.