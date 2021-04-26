Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,426 (April 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star running back Branson Robinson recently said about his relationship with Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview

Beginning of the show: Georgia seemingly has tons of momentum with its 2022 recruiting class, and the latest example of that might be some recent comments from four-star running back Branson Robinson. Robinson told Rivals that UGA is his leader at the moment, and appeared to enjoy comparisons with former Bulldogs great Nick Chubb. I’ll share more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss why selecting high-character players might be the secret sauce for UGA’s recruiting success.

10-minute mark: I discuss new details in UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s involvement in Kansas’ head coaching search.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on Lanning and the Kansas job

Thoughts on how much character matters in football

And reaction to the possible expansion of the College Football Playoff

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the weekend’s spring games.

45-minute mark: I congratulate the Diamond Dawgs for another series win at Missouri.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.