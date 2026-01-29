Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2633 (Jan. 29, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about a big announcement coming from UGA next week.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA teases major announcement with mysterious social media post

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a cryptic post from UGA’s official athletics account on social media that seems to suggest a forthcoming announcement. I also attempt to predict what that announcement might be.

10-minute mark: I address some early buzz around KJ Bolden as a possible All-American in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share an interesting story from a former UGA player about how Kirby Smart made his recruiting sales pitch.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn’s new coach taking his first jab at Alabama.