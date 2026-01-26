Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2630 (Jan. 26, 2026) of the podcast, we look at how Georgia proved the critics wrong and why it’s also earning Zachariah Branch some significant NFL draft buzz. Later, we dig into Dabo Sweeney’s explosive comments aimed at Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding. Later, former All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

ESPN story highlights how UGA prevailed against negative recruiting narrative

Beginning of the show: I discuss how former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch could soon emerge as a first-round draft pick after numerous programs reportedly questioned his decision to transfer to UGA.

15-minute mark: I share some clips from Dabo Swinney’s fiery rant against Ole Miss for allegedly tampering with a recent Clemson transfer.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU adding a major transfer addition.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.