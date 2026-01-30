Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2634 (Jan. 30, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into the analysis of Georgia’s transfer portal class from a national perspective. He’ll also share recent comments from a former Dawg about the future of the UGA offensive line. DawgNation Recruiting Insider Jeff Sentell also stops by to preview a 5-star studded Junior Day weekend in Athens.

National analyst hypes up UGA transfer WR

Beginning of the show: I discuss a couple of incoming transfers to Georgia who are already generating buzz from analysts ahead of the 2026 season and compare how different UGA’s talent acquisition model looks to its top SEC competition.

15-minute mark: I share a funny story from former Bulldogs OL Micah Morris and address who could step up for Georgia at Morris’ former position this fall.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s intensifying battle with the Big Ten over future Playoff expansion.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.