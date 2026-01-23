Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2629 (Jan. 23, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at five Georgia players who appear on a way-too-early top players list. Plus, an exclusive interview with DL Elijah Griffin. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA recruiting news.

Early look suggests UGA could have college football’s most talented roster

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss UGA placing five names on On3’s way-too-early list of the top 100 players in college football for 2026 and explain why that early buzz for the Bulldogs’ roster shows improvement for where the program was perceived to be around this time a year ago.

15-minute mark: I explain why the most notable emerging star on Georgia’s roster might be defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and share an interview I conducted with Griffin last month.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an announcement on next year’s College Football Playoff, which was made during today’s show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.