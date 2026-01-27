Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2631 (Jan. 27, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why who UGA’s graduating seniors think will be the top WR to step up next season.

NOTE: There appear to be a couple of glitches in the recording today. For some reason, we were having some trouble in the control room today and it occasionally caused a small skip with the audio file. Hopefully, it isn’t too distracting, but you might notice it. Sorry for the inconvenience, and thank you as always for listening to the show.

As for the content, we had a fun conversation off the top about what some of Sacovie White-Helton’s former teammates recently said about the opportunity awaiting him in 2026. Plus, Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show as well.