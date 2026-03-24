Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2671 (March 24, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams dives into a stat that could mean good things for the Dawgs. Plus, a look into the comments from a former Dawg that shows the best parts about being a Dawg. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk about what we have learned from spring practice.

ESPN shares why UGA could achieve greater success in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss where Georgia ranks on ESPN statistical analyst Bill Connelly’s list of teams with the most returning production for 2026 and what that could mean for the Bulldogs on the field this fall.

15-minute mark: I address a couple of news and notes around the program including a recently-added 2027 commitment.

20-minute mark: I share some strong comments from former UGA defensive lineman Christen Miller about his time at Georgia and the special bond he has with his former teammates.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an examination of the teams from within the league most likely to show improvement this season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.