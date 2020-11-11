Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,321 (Nov. 11, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the ongoing UGA quarterback drama and the hope it will soon end.

Georgia football podcast: It’s time for the Georgia QB drama to end

NOTE: Today’s show was mostly recorded prior to the announcement that Georgia-Missouri was postponed.

Beginning of the show: I discuss the drama that’s come to define the UGA quarterback position in recent seasons, and talk about why it needs to end soon on today’s show. I also focus on what could happen next for the Bulldogs at the position given previous starter Stetson Bennett’s lingering injury.

10-minute mark: I address the commendable attitude of UGA coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs players who seem to be eager to play a game despite not having any obvious goals at stake.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The known status of the UGA-Missouri game at the time of recording

The latest on UGA’s quarterback competition involving D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck

An evaluation of the Bulldogs defense

And a story from Mike about getting to play Augusta National golf flub

35-minute mark: I discuss the cancellations in the SEC this weekend, and share thoughts about why they don’t signal a failure for the league.

End of show: I’m notified in realtime that the Bulldogs’ game at Missouri was added to the list of postponements.