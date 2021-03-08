Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,392 (March 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what non-Georgia fans are saying about a leaked telephone conversation involving a man who is allegedly Valdosta high school coach Rush Propst in which accusations are made regarding the recruiting tactics of UGA and Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: Rival fans are desperate to believe anything bad about UGA

Beginning of the show: Social media buzzed Sunday about a video of a recorded telephone conversation involving a man believed to be Valdosta High School football coach Rush Propst in which wild accusations were made of improper recruiting tactics by Georgia and Alabama.

I’ll explain on today’s show why I expect little to come from the claims, and why the reaction from those that aren’t UGA fans is so interesting.

10-minute mark: I share the audio of the leaked conversation in which UGA and Alabama are discussed.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on the Propst tapes

A preview of the Bulldogs’ 2021 offensive line

And a shoutout for the Lady Dawgs’ impressive run to the finals of the SEC women’s basketball tournament

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a rough week for LSU after allegations against former coach Les Miles have come to light, five-star athlete Malaki Starks setting his commitment date and an interesting NFL draft take from an ESPN analyst.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.