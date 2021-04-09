Georgia football podcast: Former 5-star recruits ready to power UGA defense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,413 (April 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from former five-star UGA signees Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker this upcoming season in the Bulldogs defense.

Georgia football podcast: Former five-star recruits ready to power UGA defense

Beginning of the show: Some of the most prominent signees during the Kirby Smart era could be coming into their own at the perfect time to form the nucleus for Georgia’s defense this season. I’ll talk more on today’s show about the expectations for some of the former five-star recruits — including linebackers Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean as well as defensive lineman Travon Walker.

10-minute mark: I’ll share audio of UGA safety Christopher Smith welcoming All-American transfer from West Virginia Tykee Smith to the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on five-star 2023 defensive end Lebbeus Overton

An update on four-star running back Branson Robinson

And thoughts on where things stand with five-star safety Kamari Wilson

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some praise for two of the league’s young coaches, an evaluation of the quarterback competition at Texas A&M and a CBS writer who wants to scrap the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I congratulate the Diamond Dawgs for earning a win vs. No. 1 Vanderbilt, and I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.