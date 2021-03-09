Georgia football podcast: National writer expects former 5-star recruit to ‘flourish’ in UGA offense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,393 (March 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what 247Sports expects from UGA tight end Darnell Washington this season.

Georgia football podcast: National writer expects former five-star recruit to “flourish” in UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia tight end Darnell Washington — a five-star recruit from the 2020 class — is a rising star in the Bulldogs offense according to a writer for 247Sports. I’ll discuss the outlook for Washington on today’s show — including a comparison of how he could be used by UGA in a similar fashion to the way Florida has used Kyle Pitts.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss the fallout from the secret recordings of Valdosta High School coach Rush Propst — including the strong denial of improper payment by former UGA running back Nick Chubb and an update on how UGA’s compliance department is handling the situation.

10-minute mark: I share audio of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s appearance on the DawgNation video channels Friday night.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Mike’s interviews with Pittman and former UGA offensive lineman Ben Cleveland

Reaction to the comments from Propst

And more

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former Tennessee signee heading to Tennessee, Kansas firing Les Miles after allegations emerged dating back to his time at LSU and more.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.