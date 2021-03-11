Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,395 (March 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith recently said about Florida’s recruiting struggles.

Georgia football podcast: Former coach says Florida will ‘always be second fiddle’ to UGA

Beginning of the show: Florida coach Dan Mullen is no better than an average recruiter and he’s employed a staff of assistants who are equally mediocre according to former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith — who’s now hosting a show on YouTube (WARNING: language NSFW).

I’ll explain on today’s show why Smith’s comments are relevant for Georgia, even if Smith isn’t the most credible source.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s running back depth for the upcoming season based on some recent comments from Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The outlook for the Bulldogs’ running backs

Whether the dead period will soon be lifted for recruiting and how that could impact some prospects who’ve recently decided to postpone commitments

An examination of the expectations growing around UGA tight end Darnell Washington

And a behind-the-scenes description of what the offseason is like for UGA’s quarterbacks and wide receivers

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including two former five-star Alabama signees who’ve had trouble finding a landing spot in college football, and some reported competition for UGA and its pursuit of former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and briefly discuss a podcast-only segment that’s soon set to make its debut.