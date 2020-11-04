Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,316 (Nov. 4, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the media hype that’s been heaped on Florida over the last year ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Media gives UGA plenty of bulletin board material for Florida showdown

Beginning of the show: I begin today’s show with a reminder of the hype that’s grown around Florida over the last year. I also discuss how that talk could motivate Georgia Saturday, and explain why Florida coach Dan Mullen doesn’t sound quite as confident as the media has been about the Gators.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA running back Zamir White’s role in Saturday’s game vs. Florida.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

An update on key UGA injuries

A preview of Saturday’s game vs. Florida

And a bold prediction from Mike that quarterback JT Daniels will play in Saturday’s game

30-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including some good news after a scary injury at Ole Miss.

35-minute mark: I announce details about DawgNation’s World’s Largest Virtual Cocktail Party — which will take place Friday evening.

40-minute mark: I discuss more about Mike’s belief that Daniels will play against the Gators.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.