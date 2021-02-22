Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee said about the outlook for UGA wide receiver George Pickens’ junior season.

Georgia football podcast: CBS makes bold projection for George Pickens’ junior season

Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has been commonly mentioned among the top returning players in the country, and Barrett Sallee from CBS Sports is seemingly no different. However, Sallee also recently took his commentary a step further by projecting Pickens to possibly post 1,200 receiving yards. That stat line would be relevant for UGA for a couple reasons. First of all, Pickens would become just the second Bulldogs receiver to exceed 1,000 yards in a season, and a performance like that from Pickens would allow UGA to keep pace with recent national champions — which all seem to have elite receiving play.

I’ll discuss more on this topic on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I briefly mention five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman including UGA in his top eight.

10-minute mark: I share audio of former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards explaining how the Bulldogs can benefit from quarterback JT Daniels’ leadership this season.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The value of leadership at the quarterback position

An update on the recent UGA Athletics Board meeting

And a discussion about whether some of UGA’s five-star signees are flying under the radar

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee relenting on granting more releases from letters of intent to some of its 2021 signees.

40-minute mark: I recap a busy weekend for UGA athletics.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Roll Call.