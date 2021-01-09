Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,351 (Jan. 8, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ announcement that he’s returning to the Bulldogs in 2021.

Georgia football podcast: The most valuable aspect of Jordan Davis’ return can’t be measured

Beginning of the show: Georgia got good news on Thursday when defensive tackle Jordan Davis announced his plans to return to the Bulldogs for 2021 despite the fact he could’ve possibly been an attractive prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. I’ll talk about Davis’ value to UGA on today’s show — including why Davis’ most significant contribution can’t be measured by the stats he produces.

10-minute mark: I share an early preview of UGA’s 2021 season opener against Clemson and address why the narrative around the game might be different than many fans assumed it would be.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold

An update on LSU tight end Arik Gilbert’s status after Gilbert officially entered the transfer portal this week

A breakdown of UGA’s 2021 class

A look an Malaki Starks, one of the most coveted recruits in the 2022 class

And reaction to 2023 defensive tackle Seven Cloud’s UGA commitment

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn hiring Derek Mason as defensive coordinator, poaching Mike Bobo away from South Carolina as its offensive coordinator and new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer’s response.

End of show: I award the Golden Shoe as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.