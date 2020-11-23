Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,329 (Nov. 23, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia quarterback JT Daniels’ dazzling debut for the Bulldogs Saturday night.

Georgia football podcast: Thank you JT Daniels for making UGA football fun again

Beginning of the show: On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels had an awe-inspiring debut. He became the first Bulldogs signal caller since Aaron Murray in 2013 to throw for more than 400 yards in a game. The fact that UGA likely needed every one of his four touchdown passes to pull away from Mississippi State made the feat all the more impressive, and entertaining to watch.

I’ll thank Daniels on today’s show for bringing the fun back to UGA football.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss the question lingering for UGA coach Kirby Smart: Why didn’t he play Daniels sooner?

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Daniels

UGA’s issues with its running game

And a rough day at times for the Bulldogs defense

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the perceived gap between Alabama and Florida. I also discuss the murky College Football Playoff picture after Ohio State played a closer-than-expected game vs. Indiana and Clemson had its game with Florida State cancelled.

End of show: I discuss how Daniels’ continued emergence could eventually aid the Bulldogs rushing attack.

