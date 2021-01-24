Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,361 (Jan. 24, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the typical comparisons between former Georgia coach Mark Richt and the the Bulldogs’ current coach, Kirby Smart, miss the mark.

Georgia football podcast: The media should stop comparing Kirby Smart to Mark Richt

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had harsh words for Georgia coach Kirby Smart during a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. McFarland’s statement brought to mind some comparisons that have become popular between Smart and his predecessor at UGA, Mark Richt. I’ll explain on today’s show why, no matter how similar Smart and Richt might seem based on their first five years of results, the differences between the two are substantial.

10-minute mark: I discuss what appears to be a lack of momentum for the rumors connecting UGA to high-profile potential transfers — such as LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive back Elias Ricks.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Possible transfers to UGA

The latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold

And more

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee hiring former UCF athletic director Danny White to the same position and Alabama hiring former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call and award a Golden Shoe winner and wish DawgNation Daily listeners a happy weekend.