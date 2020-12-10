Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,441 (Dec. 10, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest rumors involving the top remaining prospects on Georgia’s board for the 2021 signing class.

Georgia football podcast: Updating the latest UGA recruiting rumors ahead of Signing Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia appears on track for another elite recruiting class, and the big names to know for the 2021 cycle are five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, five-star linebacker Xavian Sorey, four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold and four-star running back Donovan Edwards.

I’ll explain on today’s show why these five prospects are the unknown variables for UGA and how their decisions could impact the trajectory of the Bulldogs’ class.

10-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The possibility that LSU tight end Arik Gilbert could transfer

A preview of UGA’s game vs. Missouri

And reaction to Bulldogs wide receivers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount entering the transfer portal

20-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing the challenges of making room for all the UGA recruits hoping to be mid-year enrollees.

25-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU self-imposing a bowl ban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo fisher theorizing the

End of show: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss Gilbert, the latest on UGA recruiting, what to expect against Missouri and some bowl projections for the Bulldogs.