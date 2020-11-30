Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,333 (Nov. 30, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia’s offense showed in Saturday’s win at South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s investment in Todd Monken starting to show returns

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s 45-16 win at South Carolina Saturday provided a glimpse of a Bulldogs offense that seems to be turning the corner towards some much-needed improvement. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show and share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing the impact first-year coordinator Todd Monken has made thus far.

10-minute mark: I discuss quarterback JT Daniels’ performance against the Gamecocks and a vaguely-worded tweet that many are taking as an indication that Daniels plans to return to UGA in 2021.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to recap UGA’s game vs. South Carolina.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Vanderbilt firing Derek Mason, Alabama dominating Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the latest South Carolina coaching rumors, Texas A&M’s win vs. LSU and Ole Miss’ Egg Bowl victory vs. Mississippi State.

40-minute mark: I discuss reports that UGA quarterback D’Wan Mathis has decided to transfer, and share audio of Smart’s comment on the subject from Saturday night.

End of show: I share an update on when DawgNation Daily mascot, Eddie The Blind Squirrel, will return to the show.