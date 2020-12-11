Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun, previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on the announcement from the SEC that it’s moving its marquis television game from CBS to ABC and ESPN in the years ahead.

DawgNation Happy Hour: It’s the end of an era for the SEC on TV

The SEC on CBS has been as close as sports gets to an institution on television. From the unmistakeable theme music to the unavoidable chatter (for better or worse) surrounding virtually everything color analyst Gary Danielson says, the league seemingly achieved a status bump based on the way CBS broadcast its games.

However, that era is set to come to an end.

Beginning in 2024, the SEC will air exclusively on ABC and ESPN’s family of networks the conference announced Thursday. It’s undoubtedly a blow to the SEC’s sense of tradition, but also a boost for its finances. The deal could cost ESPN as much as $300 million per year according to Sports Business Journal — a massive increase over the $55 million per season CBS paid the league.

Georgia fans were quick to offer suggestions to ESPN about how to best take over for CBS in the comment section of DawgNation Happy Hour — which was recorded live just before the SEC press conference that made the network switch official.

In addition to some talk about the future of the SEC on TV, hosts Brandon Adams and Jon Stinchcomb also previewed Saturday’s game at Missouri and discussed the recent flutter of players entering the transfer portal — including Bulldogs lineman Netori Johnson.

For more on what BA and Stinchcomb had to say, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.