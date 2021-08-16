DawgNation’s Brandon Adams to call high school football this fall

A new partnership is sure to offer a treat for high school football fans around the state. Score Atlanta and CBS46/PeachtreeTV are teaming up to provide an unmatched schedule of top games featuring elite recruiting prospects, and DawgNation is proud to be a part of it.

Our Brandon Adams will call the action for 17 games -- including a highly-anticipated matchup on Sept. 3 when Georgia quarterback commit Gunner Stockton leads Rabun County vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy in a matchup of state championship contenders.

Adams, who previously called high school games for CSS will be joined in the booth by Rusty Mansell of 247Sports who will provide expert color commentary.

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will be part of the broadcasts as well -- sharing his insight on the state’s top stars.

This historic broadcasting partnership -- which includes 31 games throughout the season and is title sponsored by GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com -- is the largest high school football package in the country.

It kicks off with the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic starting on Aug. 18 with 11 games over a four-day period -- including five games from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Adams will be joined by Craig Sager Jr. to call two of the Corky Kell games.

The following weekend features The Great Atlanta Bash with three games over two days at Midtown High School and Adams and Mansell will team up to call one of the games.