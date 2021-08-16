DawgNation’s Brandon Adams to call high school football this fall
Football Fridays in Georgia are back.
A new partnership is sure to offer a treat for high school football fans around the state. Score Atlanta and CBS46/PeachtreeTV are teaming up to provide an unmatched schedule of top games featuring elite recruiting prospects, and DawgNation is proud to be a part of it.
Our Brandon Adams will call the action for 17 games -- including a highly-anticipated matchup on Sept. 3 when Georgia quarterback commit Gunner Stockton leads Rabun County vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy in a matchup of state championship contenders.
Adams, who previously called high school games for CSS will be joined in the booth by Rusty Mansell of 247Sports who will provide expert color commentary.
DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will be part of the broadcasts as well -- sharing his insight on the state’s top stars.
This historic broadcasting partnership -- which includes 31 games throughout the season and is title sponsored by GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com -- is the largest high school football package in the country.
It kicks off with the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic starting on Aug. 18 with 11 games over a four-day period -- including five games from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Adams will be joined by Craig Sager Jr. to call two of the Corky Kell games.
The following weekend features The Great Atlanta Bash with three games over two days at Midtown High School and Adams and Mansell will team up to call one of the games.
The Drive For The GHSA Title commences with Rabun County traveling to ELCA and will feature a game each week through the regular-season finale on Nov. 5 when Brookwood visits Parkview.
Adams and Mansell will then lead the broadcast team through the semi-finals of GHSA playoffs. Georgia Public Broadcasting will continue to show the state finals.
In addition to Stockton, the schedule also includes a pair of 4-star UGA commits from North Cobb in wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.
The lineup will also showcase several 2023 UGA targets -- such as 5-star DL Vic Burley (Warner Robins), 5-star Lebbeus “LT” Overton (Milton), 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood), 4-star wide receiver Cayden Lee (Westlake) and 4-star cornerback Ethan Nation (Roswell).
All games will be televised locally on PeachtreeTV and streamed at CBS46.com as well as on the National Federation High School Network (NFHSnetwork.com).
UGA News
- DawgNation’s Brandon Adams to call high school football this fall
- AP Poll 2021 Preseason rankings: Georgia-Clemson set as a top-5 matchup
- JT Daniels reportedly lands potential ‘7 figure’ NIL deal, plans to share money with teammates
- Georgia stock report: Kenny McIntosh makes plays, back in RB mix
- Georgia football winners and losers from first scrimmage