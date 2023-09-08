Friday night lights seem to shine brighter and mean more when the matchup is a rivalry that spans over seven decades. The Peachtree TV Week 4 features a matchup between the GHSA Class 7A Milton Eagles and the 6A Roswell Hornets is one of those games that serve as a testament to why high school football means more in Georgia.

This top 10 matchup will be the 68th time the Eagles and the Hornets have gone head-to-head. Roswell leads the series 38-29 but Milton currently holds the keys to the kingdom, having won their last 4 meetings. Last year’s face off saw Milton barely pull away with a 14-7 victory.

Milton (1-1) has jaw-dropping talent on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles are led by Miami (FL) commit Luke Nickel. He completed 197 of 333 pass attempts for 2,507 yards and 24 touchdowns in his sophomore season. In the backfield, Nickel has a 4-star duo of talent to work with in WR CJ Wiley and TE Ryan Ghea.

When asked what makes this Eagles team different, Coach Ben Reaves had this to say. “There’s hunger with this team. There’s a lot of guys that stepped up and played at a young age last year and all the young guys that have returned have had a taste of what it’s been like to be in the final four so there’s just a hunger to actually experience that once they have seen how special it is.”

On defense, the Eagles have no shortage of power five talent with the talents of 3-star Tennessee CB commit Shamar Arnoux and 3-star Kansas LB commit Debron Gatling. (Star rankings)

Roswell (3-0) has a star-studded roster of their own.

In just three games, the Hornets have already racked up a combined total of 163 points while only giving up 21 points.

The Hornets offense is led by senior RB Nykahi Davenport, who is averaging 72.7 rushing yards per game and 29 receiving yards per game. Having scored five touchdowns this season, Davenport is the ultimate utility player that is certain to make an impact in the annual “Turf Wars.”

Roswell Chris Prewett praised the play of his quarterback coming into tonight’s game.

“You start with our quarterback. KJ Smith has done an outstanding job, scoring 13 touchdowns in basically a game and a half,” Prewett said. “I think the best thing he does is just get the ball out when he needs to and not do too much and just take care of the football. As long as we aren’t making mistakes and don’t get in our own way, we feel like we really like our chances here.”

The Hornets are led on defense by a pair of defensive linemen in Virginia-commit Chase Morrison and Kobby Sakyi-Prah, who has various Power Five offers and recently attended a camp at UGA.

The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight of Peachtree TV. DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and On3′s Rusty Mansell will have the call in tonight’s featured matchup.