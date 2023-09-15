With high school football season in full swing, let’s look at where Georgia’s in-state class of 2024 commits are playing this week and what they have accomplished this season.

QB commit Dylan Raiola is off to a perfect “3-0″ start with 7A Buford. The nation’s No.1 overall prospect has completed 40 of his 67 passes for 464 yards and six scores this season. Buford hosts 3A Carver- Atlanta (1-2) tonight for a non-region matchup.

RB commit Dwight Phillips Jr. is suffering from an injury and has not seen the field since week 1. 7A Pebblebrook (2-2) will travel to 7A Denmark (0-3) for a non-region matchup.

WR commit NY Carr leads the GHSA in receiving touchdowns with nine heading into his fifth game. The 4-star has had 30 receptions for 489 yards and is averaging 122.6 receiving yards per game. 7A Colquitt County (4-0) is on their bye and will go head to head with the current 3A AAA runner-up Cedar Grove (2-2) next Friday.

WR commit Sacovie White stunned audiences last week with his performance against cross-county rival Adairsville. The 3-star had four touchdowns, including one passing touchdown and a 50-yard kick return. 5A Cass (2-2) is on their bye but will return next week against 5A M.L. King (1-3).

IOL Malachi Toliver was recently named Cartersville’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Jonesboro. The 5A Hurricanes (4-0) will host 5A Heritage (1-2) tonight for their final non-region matchup.

Daniel Calhoun, the 4-star IOL, gave us one of the best 2024 highlight reels from last week’s performance. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive lineman blocked a punt against cross-county rival Pope. 7A Walton (4-0) will look to continue its winning streak when they host 7A Marietta (1-3) tonight.

All-American 4-star DL Justin Greene currently leads his Mountain View team in tackles with 27. The Bears (2-2) travel to 6A Lanier tonight for their final non-region matchup.

Senior DE/QB Quintavius Johnson and 5A Mays (0-3) will look to get their first win against 5A Chapel Hill (3-0) tonight.

All-American CB Demello Jones has been a star on both sides of the ball in the opening weeks of his senior season. On the offensive side of the ball, the four-star has two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Jones has collected six total tackles. GHSA Class 1A-D2 Swainsboro (4-0) will host GHSA Class 1A-D2 Emanuel County Institute (1-2) tonight.

To keep up with current and updated scores for tonight’s GHSA matchups, check out the Score Atlanta website under Scoreboard.