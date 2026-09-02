Morning, y’all!

A couple years ago, I helped out with the AJC’s Super 11 production.

I think most of y’all are probably familiar with Super 11, where each year the AJC highlights a group of high school football superstars from the state of Georgia. And that year, they really were from ALL OVER the state of Georgia (our theme was “road tripping,” if that tells you how many miles we put on our rental car).

It was scorching hot, but also a total blast. There’s something so cool about seeing destined-for-greatness players at a young age, in so many different pockets of the state.

That summer’s Super 11 class was jam-packed with future Bulldogs, from Zayden Walker to Elijah Griffin to none other than Elyiss Williams, a tight end from Camden County who is now blossoming at Georgia.

Williams (who I learned loves to grill and got some career advice from legendary former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers himself) is someone I think a lot of fans are hoping will come on strong this season.

When Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke with media earlier this week, he had some rave reviews for Williams:

Looking at Williams, you see why he was a 5-star tight end in the 2025 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, he’s on the short list for most physically impressive players on this Georgia team.

Williams, from Kingsland, isn’t afraid to use that gigantic size on the field as if he were a Laestrygonian attacking one of Odysseus’ men.

“He’s as physical of a blocker as maybe I’ve seen in my career coaching for a tight end. He strains. He strains to block you,” Smart said. “He enjoys the physicality of what he does.”

It’s easy to compare Williams to former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were both highly touted recruits who were a few doughnuts away from being offensive tackles.

Washington dealt with injuries early in his career, along with starting at Georgia during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. By the time his sophomore year rolled around, Bowers was on campus. The Georgia great did siphon off some potential targets from Washington, as Bowers caught a school-record 13 touchdowns in 2021.

Yet, Washington found other ways to play winning football. He was also tenacious as a blocker while his receptions climbed every season in Athens. He caught seven passes as a freshman for 166 yards.

Williams put up startlingly similar numbers to what Washington did in his first season in Athens. He finished last year with seven receptions for 117 yards. Unlike Washington, Williams found the end zone in his first college game.

Entering 2026, Williams is not Georgia’s only talented tight end. Lawson Luckie returns, while Jaden Reddell had one of the best off-seasons of anyone in the Georgia program.

Williams signed in the 2025 recruiting class with fellow tight end Ethan Barbour, someone who has earned similar praise from the Georgia coaching staff this fall.

Expect both to play for Georgia on Saturday when they open the season against Tennessee State.

“He and Elyiss are physical and not afraid of contact,” Smart said. “Different in different ways, but the other guys in the room complement them. They’ve worked really hard. They’re an asset to our team.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams catches the ball during their first fall football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (back) watches tight end Elyiss Williams during their first fall practice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Elyiss Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. (DawgNation) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (right) runs for yards as tight end Elyiss Williams blocks Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football defensive depth chart

Defensive tackle:

Elijah Griffin (Soph.) Jordan Hall (Jr.); Josh Horton (Jr.) Nasir Johnson (R-Soph.); Carter Luckie (Fr.); Preston Carey (Fr.)

Nose tackle

Jordan Hall (Jr.) Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.); Josh Horton (Jr.) Valdin Sone (Fr.)

Defensive end

Gabe Harris (Sr.), Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Soph.); JJ Hanne (Soph.) Justin Greene (R-Soph.); Isaiah Gibson (R-Fr.) AJ Lonon (Fr.)

Analysis: This group did take a hit just before the start of the season, with Xzavier McLeod stepping away from the game of football. Someone will have to step up after McLeod started six games last season.

Smart raved about Sone following the conclusion of fall camp, noting the freshman defensive tackle will have a role on this team. That says a lot about what the Swedish defensive lineman brings to the table.

Elijah Griffin (center) takes part in the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. (DawgNation) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Freshman DL Valdin Sone takes part in the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. (DawgNation) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Outside linebacker:

Quintavius Johnson (Jr.) Chase Linton (R-Fr.); PJ Dean (Fr.) Darren Ikinnagbon (Soph.); Khamari Brooks (Fr.)

Analysis: Georgia moved Gibson to the defensive line while kicking Dean out to outside linebacker. Similar to Sone, Smart spoke very highly about how Dean can help the Bulldogs this season.

Losing Amaris Williams is a notable blow for this group. Linton has been circled as a breakout candidate. He’ll need to be, given the question marks around this room.

Inside linebacker:

Mac:

Justin Williams (Jr.) AJ Kruah (R-Fr.) Nick Abrams (Fr.)

Money:

Raylen Wilson (Sr.); Chris Cole (Jr.) Zayden Walker (Soph.) Elijah Littlejohn (Fr.); Terrence Penick (Fr.)

Analysis: Don’t be surprised to see Cole play all over defense for Georgia this fall. His talent gives Georgia a lot of flexibility on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs are loaded at the top of this position, with Wilson, Williams, Cole and Walker all being former 5-star recruits. How the rest of this room develops will be an interesting storyline to follow, as the Bulldogs brought in three 2026 linebacker recruits.

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks loses his helmet as Georgia linebacker Chase Linton makes the tackle during their SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker flies through a drill during the first day of fall camp for the Bulldogs on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Trivia time

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in season openers since Smart has coached at Georgia. What’s the largest margin of victory in one of those wins?

Cornerback:

Right cornerback:

Ellis Robinson (R-Soph.) Braylon Conley (R-Soph.) Justice Fitzpatrick (Fr.); Jordan Smith (Fr.)

Left cornerback:

Demello Jones (Jr.) Gentry Williams (Sr.) Jontae Gilbert (R-Fr.); Caden Harris (Fr.)

Analysis: Robinson and Jones both had standout showings during fall camp, giving Georgia an elite tandem at the top of the depth chart.

The Bulldogs turned to the transfer portal to address the depth concerns at the position in Williams and Conley.

Freshman Fitzpatrick was a big-time recruiting win for Georgia, but don’t expect to see much of him this fall. He suffered a knee injury at the end of his high school career that he has spent all offseason rehabbing.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) speaks with redshirt freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson IV after a key early play against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts after a penalty against defensive back Demello Jones during their SEC championship game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Free safety:

KJ Bolden (Soph.) Zion Branch (Sr.); Tyriq Green (Fr.) Jaylan Morgan (R-Fr.); Jordan Smith (Fr.)

Strong safety:

Kyron Jones (Jr.) Rasean Dinkins (Soph.); Ja’Marley Riddle (Jr.) Todd Robinson (R-Fr.) Blake Stewart (Fr.)

Star:

Khalil Barnes (Sr.) Rasean Dinkins (Soph.); Zech Fort (Fr.)

Analysis: Bolden was never going to be unseated from his starting spot as he enters the year as a Preseason All-American.

In one of the bigger surprises, though, Jones had one of the best performances of any Georgia player during fall camp. He enters the season as the favorite to start opposite Bolden at safety.

Barnes looks to be an instant impact addition and will play all over the secondary for Georgia. Keep an eye out for Green, who has all the makings of being Georgia’s next great safety. It just may be difficult for him to get on the field.

For special teams, read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia defensive back Kyron Jones (left) reacts after recovering a fumble by Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes warms up before the G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

A 49-3 win vs. No. 11 Oregon in 2022