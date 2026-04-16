Welp, it was fun while it lasted.

To this point, Georgia’s spring practice I think has mostly been enjoyable for fans. There’s also a lot of excitement to see some of the most-buzzed-about players from this spring with our own eyes on G-Day on Saturday.

However, all of that is put on hold for the moment as we learned on Wednesday night that one of the Bulldogs’ biggest transfer acquisitions, former Auburn outside linebacker Amaris Williams, had his 2026 season put into jeopardy because of a knee injury suffered during a recent practice. Disappointing news to say the least.

In the short term, what does this mean for Georgia?

It puts a spotlight on some of UGA’s depth on the edge of its defense. At outside linebacker, Quintavius Johnson seems to have emerged as a known commodity and rising second-year players such as Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon have apparently displayed some promise as well. Not to mention Williams was also an option for the Bulldogs at defensive end. Now with his absence, UGA will hope that Gabe Harris is fully mended from the injury that kept him out of last year’s Sugar Bowl.

In other words, the news of Williams’ injury is a gut punch, but there still could be plenty of options for Georgia at the positions Williams would’ve played.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What was former quarterback Stetson Bennett IV’s first start for Georgia?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Top Georgia transfer suffers serious knee injury

Williams was one of Georgia’s top transfer additions this offseason.

But Georgia will have to wait a considerable amount of time for Williams to see the field after he suffered a serious knee injury at the end of Tuesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

The severity of the injury and a possible recovery timeline are not known at this point in time.

Williams arrived after transferring in from Auburn. He had two years of eligibility remaining and had not used his redshirt during his two years at Auburn.

Williams was expected to provide a boost to the Georgia pass rush, which had only 20 sacks last season.

With Williams out, more falls on the plate of Georgia’s other outside linebackers.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Thursday, April 16:

Equestrain NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida: 2:30 p.m.

Gymnastics national championship in Fort Worth, Texas: 4:30 p.m.

Baseball at Arkansas: 8 p.m.

Georgia powering through donor fatigue

Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer once said “football is the engine that drives the revenue train” when it comes to the collegiate athletic funding model.

But the coal needed to build a competitive engine — contribution dollars — has become more difficult to mine amid collegiate sports’ current landscape.

“There’s donor fatigue, and it’s not just at Georgia, it’s all around,” Greg McGarity, who retired from his post as UGA’s athletic director in 2020 and now serves as the Gator Bowl Sports president, said on Monday.

“There really is donor burnout.”

Part of it is simple economics, with President Donald Trump recently describing college sports as an “out of control arms race” with schools outbidding one another for elite recruits and key transfers.

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck became a poster child for the sort of high-dollar dealings that have thrown donors in a tizzy, once posting a picture of a $270,000-plus Lamborghini SUV heacquired through his 2024 NIL dealings.

Carl Parks, a UGA grad and longtime program donor, notes how drastically players’ finances have escalated in what’s been referred to as a “Wild, Wild West” NIL era.

“I’m not opposed to players being paid, but it has gotten out of hand; you can’t run a Little League program without having guard rails, and there are no guard rails in collegiate sports that are effective and enforceable,” Parks said.

Photo of the day

Amaris Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on Georgia’s young linebackers:

“With Gabe (Harris) out, it’s gonna open a door for a lot of guys to get reps and grow and play. And I kinda wanna see what they can do. Khamari (Brooks)’s here, he’s a mid-year freshman. So we wanna see the growth in that room and see those guys continue to get better.”

Where Georgia players are projected to land in mock drafts

The NFL draft cycle is coming to a close, as we are a little over a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pro days have been held while the NFL combine is long in the rearview mirror. Players are finishing up visits to prospective teams, as NFL franchises put the finishing touches on their respective NFL draft boards.

With that in mind, many NFL draft prognosticators are putting their final touches on their various NFL mock drafts. That gives us a better idea of where Georgia’s crop of prospects might be headed.

Georgia has had more players drafted in the previous five NFL drafts, with 55 Bulldogs being drafted over the last five years. The Bulldogs will add to that this year, after sending 10 players to the NFL combine.

Monroe Freeling seems like the safest bet to be taken in the first round, though Christen Miller and CJ Allen could land there as well.

Players like Oscar Delp, Zachariah Branch and Daylen Everette are all expected to be taken on the second day of the NFL draft, which is when the second and third rounds take place.

Todd McShay of The Ringer did a one-round mock draft. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released a two-round mock draft. Mike Renner of CBS Sports did a three-round mock draft. Dane Bruglar of The Athletic and Matt Miller of ESPN each did seven-round mock drafts. Below is where they each have the Georgia players landing.

Trivia answer

Oct. 3, 2020, at Auburn (the second game of the season).