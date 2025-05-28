As the SEC spring meetings continue in Destin, Fla., there has been discussion about the future of the College Football Playoff and anger at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for touting his league’s schedule strength.

At first glance, this may feel like the typical arguments of “talking season”, but the actual merits of the grievances are important.

Despite the fact the SEC has gone two years without producing a national champion, it was still the only conference that had a winning record in non-conference play against other Power Four leagues last season and in April, it once again produced the most NFL draft picks.

By almost any metric, the SEC is still the superior conference in college football. It seems any future plan for managing the sport must take this into consideration.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many players did Georgia add in the spring transfer portal window?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart offers a solution for the transfer portal

There is a lot going on at SEC spring meetings this week. But Kirby Smart wanted to make sure those involved knew what was most important to him.

The Georgia head coach spoke at length about the need to fix the transfer portal. He stressed the importance of the issue and the need to have a single transfer window during the month of January.

“I need you to think for a second,” Smart said. “There is a strong contingent. We had an AFCA meeting. We had a meeting in which we unanimously decided that there really needed to be one portal window. Whatever that is is what it is, and it needs to happen sometime in January. There is an outcry.”

Smart spoke about all head football coaches have to juggle when it comes to the transfer portal. It first opens in December, as teams are getting ready for the College Football Playoff. Georgia had several players depart before its game against Notre Dame.

Then there is also the spring portal, where Georgia had four more players exit the program.

Smart acknowledges that there are some who would like to see a single portal window in the spring. But he’s weary of adding June OTA-style practices like NFL teams have.

“I want you all to think about June for us,” Smart said. “We have 10 days of high school camp in June. We believe in using those. Across the Southeast, we use ten days. Some schools use 10; some don’t use any. We also have official visits every weekend, so now we’re going to practice our team in that same window? Something’s going to suffer.”

There is very clearly a lot wrong with college football at the moment. Much of it needs fixing or repairing.

Smart wants to make sure the transfer portal is at the top of the list.

For more on Smart’s comments on the transfer portal, check out Mike Griffith’s recap from Destin, Fla.

Smart expects big non-conference games to stick around

Non-conference scheduling has become a hot topic, especially with regard to the College Football Playoff.

Last season, Georgia benefitted by playing and beating Clemson. It helped Georgia get the No. 2 overall seed and a first-round bye. What’s more, Clemson still found a way to make the College Football Playoff, despite losing two games to non-conference foes.

The benefits, to Smart, still outweigh the potential cons when it comes to future non-conference games.

"You’re going to see more and more of those games regardless of the SEC because that’s what the fan base wants, what TV wants," Smart said. “That drives revenue, and you’re going to see lots of those opportunities out there.”

Georgia has future non-conference games against Louisville, Florida State, NC State, Clemson and Ohio State, in addition to the annual rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Smart also appears to be in favor of big non-conference games as opposed to adding an extra conference game. Both of Georgia’s regular-season losses came against SEC foes.

Because the league is so strong, adding another game against say Texas A&M or Oklahoma would’ve made things more difficult for Georgia.

“Would we have been better off not playing Clemson last year and playing another SEC game to make nine games,” Smart asked. “How would that have been better for the SEC? How would that have been better for Georgia? I don’t think it would have. I think those teams you play outside your conference verify your strength.”

Whether or not the league goes to a ninth game will likely come down to what College Football Playoff expansion looks like.

For more on the pros and cons of a ninth SEC game, check out Connor Riley’s story.

Wes Johnson’s raise revealed

Last week, Georgia announced that baseball coach Wes Johnson would be getting an extension and raise.

The new contract runs through 2031. The raise will bump his salary from $1 million to $1.3 million, according to an open records request filed by DawgNation.

It marks the second consecutive year that Johnson has earned a raise. The Bulldogs are once again hosting a regional, as they will get things started against Binghampton on Friday.

Among fellow SEC coaches, Johnson’s 2025 salary ranked tied for 10th in the SEC.

In speaking with reporters last week, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks explained why they wanted to work ahead on giving Johnson another big raise after receiving one following the 2024 season.

“I actually began working on this earlier in the season and wanted to get this done, and that’s why we were in such a good position to get it done this quickly,” Brooks said. “But we did want to go ahead and get it wrapped up and announced so it wouldn’t be a distraction heading into postseason. So it was great to get that done and announced before the tournament.”

For more on Georgia’s path in the NCAA Tournament, check out Mike Griffith’s story below.

Photo of the Day

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will appear on the cover of College Football 26, which comes out on July 26 (Courtesy EA Sports (EA Sports /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on the Georgia quarterback position battle:

”Yeah, I’m excited about both those guys. They’ve both played really well. They’ve both done a great job, and they’re both working their tails off. They’re Georgia football players that love Georgia."

Kirby Smart is on the game

EA Sports announced on Tuesday that College Football 26 would be coming out on July 10.

Along with the announcement, the game also revealed its two covers. Smart was one of several coaches to appear on the deluxe cover of the game, joining Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Penn State’s James Franklin, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.

Last season, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck appeared on the deluxe cover of the game, while Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards and Colorado’s Travis Hunter were on the main cover. For this year, Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith will be on the main cover.

Smart has not yet shared his thoughts on being on the cover of the game, which interestingly did not feature a Georgia player. The Bulldogs will see Kiffin’s Ole Miss team, while playing Williams and Alabama and Florida’s DJ Lagway. The Florida quarterback appeared on the deluxe cover of the game.

More details about the new version of College Football will be released on Thursday, as will a trailer for the game.

Trivia answer

Four (Elo Modozie, Joshua McCray, Joshua Horton and Waltclaire Flynn)