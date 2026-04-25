Kirby Smart has put another defensive back in the NFL, as Daylen Everette landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. The Steelers took Everette with the No. 85 pick in the draft

Everette was a three-year starter at Georgia, improving each year while he was in Athens. Everette was often at his best in Georgia’s biggest games. He came down with interceptions in each of the last two SEC championship games.

Everette is the sixth Georgia player to be taken in the 2026 NFL draft, joining Monroe Freeling, Christen Miller, CJ Allen, Oscar Delp and Zachariah Branch. Delp and Branch also came off the board in the third round.

Daylen Everette measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-1

196 pounds

31 7/8-inch arms

9 5/8-inch hands

4.38 40-yard dash

37.5-inch vertical

10-foot-4 broad jump

Daylen Everette stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Appeared in 55 games during his college career, making 41 starts

150 career tackles, 5 career interceptions, 21 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 5 tackles for loss

Made Third Team All-SEC in both 2024 and 2025

Was named the MVP of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Came down with multiple interceptions in an overtime win over Texas

Arrived at Georgia as a five-star recruit

Won a national championship and three SEC championships during his time in Athens

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Daylen Everette

“Yeah, Daylen’s been a good player for us for a long time. He played great, at his best in his biggest games. He’s a leader. He can play multiple positions. He’s going to make a good pro for somebody.”

What Daylen Everette brings to an NFL team

Everette brought a professional approach to Athens, arriving as a top-flight recruit from IMG Academy.

He quickly proved why he was one of the top prospects in the country, emerging as a starter for Georgia during his sophomore season.

Everette got better every year he was in Athens, leaving as a cornerback capable of locking up the No. 1 player on an opposing team while bringing physicality to the run game. Like most Georgia cornerbacks, Everette enjoys tackling.

Everette had a strong showing at the NFL combine, backing up his athletic gifts. Everette also took part in the Senior Bowl, giving NFL teams an even longer look at what he might bring to the next level.

What to know about Daylen Everette ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft