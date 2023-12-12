clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Social media buzzing amid curiously timed Dylan Raiola Instagram post, …
As of this writing, Dylan Raiola is still committed to Georgia. The 5-star prospect is still publicly with the Georgia Bulldogs, as he has been since May.
Connor Riley
Carson Beck’s ESPN QB ranking equal to Stetson Bennett 2023 NFL Draft …
ATHENS — Carson Beck was a different quarterback for Georgia than Stetson Bennett was the season before for the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson announces transfer …
ATHENS — Former Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson has found a new home, as the transfer will finish out his college career at SMU.
Connor Riley
ESPN tabs Carson Beck as ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2024 Heisman Trophy contender
ATHENS — It is not yet known whether Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be in Athens next season, as the talented quarterback is considering his NFL future.
Connor Riley
What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 Georgia …
The transfer portal has only officially been open for a week, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had been open longer. After just one week, Georgia saw 12 players from the …
Connor Riley
