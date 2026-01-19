The 2026 NFL Draft is still three months away, but already, experts are looking ahead to the following year.

Georgia, which could have three first-round picks this year in the form of CJ Allen, Monroe Freeling and Zachariah Branch, has a boatload of talent returning for the 2026 season that will be in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV are both early favorites to make preseason All-American, but also, rank among the best at their respective positions in the 2027 NFL Draft class, per ESPN.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller recently ranked KJ Bolden as the top returning safety with Robinson ranked as the third-best returning cornerback in the nation.

Bolden “has the ideal built to play throughout the secondary, and his explosive closing speed and takeaway instincts are easy to spot on tape,” Miller penned, proceeding to write that “he’s a rangy, playmaking free safety with nickel coverage skills that’ll quickly remind scouts of Malaki Starks.”

Starks was a former UGA standout who started for Baltimore this season as a rookie after the Ravens made him a first-round pick.

Robinson, recently named the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, “will need to add strength before heading to the NFL, but his ball skills and route recognition are among the best of any college corner,” Miller wrote.

“His playmaking instincts give him major breakout potential with a skill set that’s balanced to fit in zone-heavy and press-man schemes.”

Bolden and Robinson IV were the only Georgia players mentioned in the top five of their respective positions in the 2027 NFL Draft by Miller.

Still, it’s a Bulldogs team filled with returning talent that figures to rank among the best in the nation entering next season.

The 2026 UGA team starts at quarterback, where Gunner Stockton has the highest QB rating of any of the SEC’s returning signal-callers.

In this case, it does not translate in NFL draft rankings.

Miller ranks Texas’ Arch Manning as the top QB prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class, and projects Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss — who has filed an appeal after his petition for an extra year of eligibility was denied — as the fourth-best NFL prospect at the position.

LSU transfer Sam Leavitt was the fifth QB Miller mention.

Georgia tailback Nate Frazier will be back for the Bulldogs and will be draft eligible as a junior, but three other returning SEC backs are considered better NFL prospects.

Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, who was second in the nation with 1,649 yards rushing last season, is considered the No. 2 back in the 2027 draft class behind Louisville’s Isaac Brown.

Ole Miss back Kewan Lacy, who helped key the Rebels’ Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, was ranked as the third-best back, followed by former Columbia (Ga.) High School standout Jadan Baugh, who now stars at Florida.

Linebacker is another position for Georgia fans to note, as veteran Raylen Wilson has shown play-making ability and Chris Cole’s athleticism and ceiling have seemed obvious.

Miller, however, has Texas’ Rasheem Biles as the top linebacker prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class, followed by LSU’s Whit Weeks — a former Oconee County (Ga.) standout — and Missouri’s Nicholas Rodriguez.

Georgia players have out-performed and/or exceeded early projections before, as Kirby Smart and his staff are known for developing players.

Time will tell if that plays out again, but at the very least, UGA knows NFL scouts are already looking forward to watching Bolden and Robinson IV in the scondary.