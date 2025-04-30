ATHENS — Former Georgia running back Branson Robinson has found a new home. And he’ll be teaming up with his former position coach.

Robinson signed with Georgia State, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Robinson will have two years of eligibility left. He will team with former Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee, who is entering his second season as Georgia State’s head coach. McGee signed Robinson as a recruit during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Georgia State went 3-9 last season.

Robinson’s most productive season came as a freshman, when he rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries. His best game came against Auburn, when he ran for 98 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU.

That would prove to be the high point of his Georgia career. Robinson ruptured his patella tendon prior to the start of the 2023 season, forcing him to miss the entire season.

He returned to the lineup in 2024, only to once again battled injury. He suffered an MCL injury in last season’s win over Mississippi State. After logging 25 carries for 73 yards in this first six games of the season, Robinson would not play again for the rest of the year.

Robinson missed this spring with a PCL injury.

In total, Georgia has had 16 players depart the program via the transfer portal. Georgia did add a running back this spring, landing Illinois transfer Joshua McCray via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also signed Vanderbilt transfer Micah Bell during the winter window.

