ATHENS — Former Georgia running back Branson Robinson has found a new home. And he’ll be teaming up with his former position coach.
Robinson signed with Georgia State, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
Robinson will have two years of eligibility left. He will team with former Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee, who is entering his second season as Georgia State’s head coach. McGee signed Robinson as a recruit during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Georgia State went 3-9 last season.
Robinson’s most productive season came as a freshman, when he rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries. His best game came against Auburn, when he ran for 98 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU.
That would prove to be the high point of his Georgia career. Robinson ruptured his patella tendon prior to the start of the 2023 season, forcing him to miss the entire season.
He returned to the lineup in 2024, only to once again battled injury. He suffered an MCL injury in last season’s win over Mississippi State. After logging 25 carries for 73 yards in this first six games of the season, Robinson would not play again for the rest of the year.
Robinson missed this spring with a PCL injury.
In total, Georgia has had 16 players depart the program via the transfer portal. Georgia did add a running back this spring, landing Illinois transfer Joshua McCray via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also signed Vanderbilt transfer Micah Bell during the winter window.
Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — transferred to Purdue
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — transferred to Sacremento State
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — transferred to Georgia State
- Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle — transferred to Purdue
- Offensive lineman Marques Easley — transferred to Purdue
- Cornerback Chris Peal — entered transfer portal
Georgia football players added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
- Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie — transferred to Georgia
- Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton — transferred to Georgia
- Illinois running back Joshua McCray — transferred to Georgia
- UCF offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. — transferred to Georgia