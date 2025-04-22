Another Georgia Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as defensive back Chris Peal plans to finish his career elsewhere.

Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports were the first to report the news.

Peal signed with Georgia as a member of its 2023 signing class out of Charlotte, NC. With Peal exiting the program, 13 of Georgia’s 26 2023 signees will not be playing for the team next season.

Peal bounced between cornerback and safety during his time in Athens. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after signing as a member of the 2024 signing class.

Peal appeared in four games last season for Georgia.

He becomes the first defensive player to enter the transfer portal this spring. On the offensive side of the ball, running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all gone into the transfer portal. Tuggle announced his transfer to Purdue on Monday.

In total, 16 players have now entered the transfer portal from Georgia since the end of the 2024 season. Georgia has brought in nine players via the transfer portal, including three defensive backs in Adrian Maddox, Zion Branch and Jaden Harris.

The transfer portal closes on April 25. Peal will not be able to transfer to another SEC school due to conference rules.

Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal

Georgia football players added from the transfer portal