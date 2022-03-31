Florida legend claims he got $50,000 from UGA and signed with Gators

The player is Fred Taylor, 46, who is a Florida legend at running back and later earned All-Pro honors in the NFL. On Wednesday, Taylor was asked about a rumor that someone affiliated with UGA dropped a bag for him with $50,000 in cash.

One of the best football players in the history of the Florida Gators went on Barstool Sports this week and claimed that he got paid nearly $50,000 by the Georgia Bulldogs as a high school recruit.

Taylor paused for a few seconds, and then busted out laughing: “It wasn’t a duffel bag. But it was (a lot) of cash, man.”

When Taylor was asked if the amount was indeed around $50,000, he replied, “It was up there. It was closer to $50,000 (than $30,000). Those were just the days.

“I would go over to this guy’s place, and say ‘I’m in West Palm. I’m visiting my mom. He’d say ‘Ah, come over to my place.’ (I’d get) $1,000, $1,500 or three grand every time I went over. And I went over three or four times.”

Taylor never specified if the person in West Palm was affiliated with UGA, and he offered no evidence to back up the juicy claims.

Obviously, you also have to wonder this: If any of this is true, what did Florida do to convince Taylor to sign with the Gators over UGA?

Overall, Taylor’s interview did make for an entertaining story nearly 30 years after it allegedly happened.