ATHENS — Georgia brought in a lot of talented players this past week. The Bulldogs signed 28 prospects to make up their 2024 recruiting class. Georgia landed the No. 1 player at inside linebacker, cornerback, safety and punter.

Yet it’s a player on the offensive side of the ball that ESPN identifies as the most important recruit for Georgia.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren explained why obtaining the signature of Ryan Puglisi means so much to this class.

“The staff lost a commitment from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola Beck,” VanHaaren wrote. “Quarterback depth is vitally important, so the fact that Kirby Smart and his staff were able to keep Puglisi committed with Raiola, and keep him after Raiola flipped to Nebraska, was an important get for the team. Puglisi threw for 1,693 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season and is going to be an important part of the offensive depth going forward.”

Puglisi was the No. 9 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He was also one of Georgia’s longest-tenured commitments, as he committed to Georgia in October of 2022.

He remained committed to Georgia through an offensive coordinator change and the commitment and de-commitment of Raiola.

“He came down here, Ryan came down here, I bet 5 or 6 times,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He checked the box every time for the right kind of kid, the right kind of competitor. He’s embraced the part about learning. He sees himself as a guy that needs to come in and develop under a system. He’s seen Carson’s success, so I think he understands that. He wants to grow and get better.”

Puglisi is already on campus, participating in pre-bowl practices with the Bulldogs. Teammates have already taken notice of his outgoing personality, along with his athletic traits.

“Quarterback is the leader of the team and leader of your class. He’s a really intelligent, fun kid to be around,” Smart said. “He’s been out here at practices, competing. He’s got a really live arm. He’s another one of these baseball guys that can catch it and get it out really fast, which I think is really important in today’s day and age.”

Georgia signed 10 recruits who rank among the top 100 overall prospects in the country for the 2024 signing cycle. The Bulldogs flipped 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Florida State on Wednesday and also brought in 5-star prospects Ellis Robinson and Justin Williams.

Smart estimates the Bulldogs will have 23 early enrollees in the class, helping them possibly get on the field sooner.

“They’re lost, they’re overwhelmed, they’re high character, they’re very intelligent, they’re hard working, they’re out of shape, they’re winded, they’re enamored, but they won’t be in the spring,” Smart said of the players who are already on campus. “So I can’t wait to coach them.”

The early enrollees won’t be able to play in Georgia’s Orange Bowl against Florida State, as the Bulldogs will wrap up the 2023 season on Dec. 30.