The letters of intent are in and Georgia’s signing class is complete. Georgia welcomed 28 members to the program on Wednesday, landing many of the top prospects in the country.

No program signed more top 100 prospects than Georgia’s 10. The Bulldogs signed three 5-star prospects, including the No. 1 ranked player at inside linebacker, cornerback, safety and punter.

“A lot of credit goes to our staff,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our coaches have done a tremendous job in what is an extremely difficult time. But most of our class was done. I think this might’ve been the earliest class we’ve ever had the numbers committed. I’m really proud of them and looking forward to kinda indoctrinating these guys into our culture and getting them better. I guess that’s it. We’ll open it up for questions.”

Georgia brought in plenty of talent at every position. Below is our assessment of how Georgia did in terms of recruiting the position during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Quarterback: B

Georgia planned to take two quarterbacks in this class. Had Dylan Raiola remained committed to Georgia this grade would’ve been an A+. He however ended up signing with Nebraska after the de-committing at the 11th hour. The Bulldogs are very happy with what they have in Ryan Puglisi and the 4-star quarterback walks into a great situation.

Smart did note that the Bulldogs may still look to add a quarterback in the hopes of getting four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Running back: A

This group has a little bit of everything. A bruiser in Chauncey Bowens, an absolute burner in Dwight Phillips Jr. and then a home run threat in Nate Frazier.

With Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards expected to head to the NFL, Georgia needed depth and talent at this position in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee absolutely delivered that.

Wide receiver: C

Georgia inked only two wide receivers in this class in 4-star wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and 3-star Sacovie White. Both are promising players but Georgia missed on talented options like Mike Matthews and Ny Carr, the latter of which was committed to Georgia at one point.

That the Bulldogs are having to enter the transfer portal to address further issues at the position speaks to how Georgia recruited this class. Landing London Humphreys should help cover some of the issues, but Georgia needed to recruit this position better in this cycle.

Tight end: A

Georgia knows it has the impossible task of trying to replace Brock Bowers. Landing Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich should help somewhat lessen that blow. Reddell is Georgia’s highest-rated offensive signee, as he is the No. 55 player in the class.

Offensive line: A

The Bulldogs brought in some serious beef in this class. While Smart will want the likes of Daniel Calhoun and Nyier Daniels to trim up their bodies, you can’t teach the size they have.

Georgia has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for the past three seasons. With this group coming in, the Bulldogs are poised to have one of the top offensive lines for years to come.

Defensive line: A

This was probably Georgia’s biggest position of need in this class. Georgia signed five defensive linemen, led by 4-star prospect Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The Bulldogs have a variety of body types who should be able to fill a number of roles for the Bulldogs moving forward.

We’ll see if any can help right away but Georgia at least helped address some of the depth issues in this room.

Linebacker: A

After taking three outside linebackers in last year’s class, Georgia only signed Quintavious Johnson in this cycle. But the inside linebacker haul once again more than makes up for it.

Justin Williams is the highest-ranked linebacker to ever sign with Georgia. The Bulldogs also inked the top two players in the state of Virginia in Chris Cole and Kris Jones. The Bulldogs may once again have the deepest and most talented inside linebacker room in the country next season.

Defensive back: A+

Smart and Will Muschamp absolutely aced this position. Fran Brown deserves major praise as well, even after leaving to take the head coaching at Syracuse.

KJ Bolden is the No. 1 safety, while Ellis Robinson is the No. 1 cornerback prospect. To add in DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans, who are highly rated in their own rights, makes this one of the all-time positional group signings.

To boot, all four players are early enrollees and will get a jump start on their college careers.

Special teams: A

Georgia went into Iowa to land Drew Miller, the No. 1 punter in the country. Iowa had the Ray Guy winner this season, showing that Georgia is even capable of recruiting elite punters.

Overall: A

You can nitpick this class in some areas. But Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked class in the country by a good margin. It won key recruiting battles both in and out of the state of Georgia.

Smart is excited about every recruiting class. But he has real reasons to be so for the 2024 haul.